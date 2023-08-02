The city of Moline has received a $300,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to establish the Home Repair and Accessibility Program (HRAP).

Launching on Tuesday, Aug. 1st, HRAP will provide home rehabilitation, accessibility repairs, and roof repairs to eligible Moline residents with an annual median income at or below 80% of the area median income. That 80% level would be $70,700 a year for a family of four.

This initiative aims to foster a safer, more inclusive community by addressing critical housing needs, according to a Wednesday release from the city.

Residents interested in HRAP can find eligibility criteria and application details HERE, or contact Community Development Program Coordinator Ashley Allen at aallen@moline.il.us or 309-524-2037.