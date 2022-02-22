The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, has approved a joint application between the City of Moline and Board of Education for a $111,744 school violence prevention grant.

The school district will receive $12,241 in grant funding and the Moline Police Department will get $99,503 in grant funding. Each entity is required to match a 25% financial contribution to their respective projects under the grant rules, according to a Police Department release Tuesday.

Moline Police will install 18 exterior security cameras at intersections at or near 12 Moline schools (Butterworth Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Jane Addams, Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, Lincoln-Irving Elementary, Logan Elementary, Washington Elementary, Willard Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, John Deere Middle School, Wilson Middle School, and Moline High School) and Seton Catholic School.

This grant provides the opportunity for the City of Moline to enhance the school’s security camera system, thereby providing additional safety by placing cameras at major school intersections.



The Moline-Coal Valley School District #40 will obtain Omnilert, a technology platform for mass notifications of emergency events. The Omnilert system would provide a unique safety communication platform to grab attention and drive specific safety information and would fill a communication gap identified by the police department and school district, the release said.

“Both the Moline Police Department and the Moline-Coal Valley School District are pleased to receive these valuable federal grant dollars to enhance safety and emergency response for the children and families in the City of Moline,” they said in the release. “The grant will enhance coordination with the police department, provide deterrent measures and needed technology to improve security at our schools.”