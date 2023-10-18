The Moline High School Art Department and Interact Club will hold its annual Empty Bowls Project from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Moline High School Cafeteria, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, a news release says.

The public is invited to come and pick out an original clay bowl created and donated by students, faculty and community members, and then sample soups and other food items from local restaurants. All proceeds will benefit the 2023 Student Hunger Drive.

Since the program began in 2010, more than $42,000 has been raised for the Student Hunger Drive. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students and $15 for a family, the release says.