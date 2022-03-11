The Moline-Coal Valley School District is making some high-level staff moves, promoting Moline High School principal Trista Sanders to a district leadership role as Coordinator of K-12 Instructional Programs this August, and promoting math teacher Grant Putnam to principal of Franklin Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year.

A 25-year veteran of Moline-Coal Valley, Sanders began her career as an English teacher at Moline High School in 1997, later transitioning to a counseling position in 2008. She was promoted to Assistant Principal for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment in 2016. In 2018, Sanders became the first female principal of Moline High School since the year 1883.

Moline High School principal Trista Sanders

During her tenure, Sanders was involved in several major construction projects — including the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, Physical Education Facility, and the renovation of the high school’s A-Wing to house the new ASPIRE program, bringing Coolidge Campus students to their own wing in the main high school, according to a district release. She’s also been actively involved in expanding the vocational program and advanced manufacturing apprenticeship opportunities for Moline High students.

Sanders earned a Master of Science in Education Degree in Counseling in 2004 and a Master of Science in Education Degree in Educational Leadership in 2010, both from Western Illinois University in Macomb. She completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from the University of Illinois, Urbana, in 1995.

She will assume her new role at the Allendale District Administrative Office on Aug. 1, 2022. Her position will support all aspects of elementary and secondary teaching and learning including, curriculum, instruction, and assessment. Sanders will replace Tom Ryerson, who has accepted the Head Principal position at Geneseo High School, beginning the 2022-2023 school year.

“We look forward to the talent and expertise that Mrs. Sanders will bring to this position. Her strengths in the areas of Instructional Leadership and Curriculum will help support and drive improved teaching and learning for all students,” Superintendent Rachel Savage said in the release.

A recommendation for a new Moline High School principal is tentatively scheduled to be presented for Board of Education approval on April 25.

New Franklin principal

The Board of Education also approved promoting Grant Putnam, a mathematics teacher and coach at Wilson Middle School, to become the new Franklin Elementary principal.

Putnam began his career in Moline-Coal Valley as an 8th-grade math teacher at Wilson Middle School in 2015, after completing three years of summer teaching at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora and co-teaching enrichment camps for Northwestern University in Elmhurst.

In 2018, he assumed the role of Math Department School Improvement Team Leader at Wilson Middle School. In addition to his teaching and leadership role, Putnam has extensive coaching experience. He has coached the Wilson Track and Field team since 2015, with a champion or runner-up at sectionals for the past four seasons and placing in the top two teams at conference for the past six seasons. Putnam has also served as head coach for Intramurals, planning whole-school sporting activities, as well as coaching Wilson’s “First Lego League” for three years with David Strafford.

Putnam earned a Master of Science in Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Western Illinois University in Macomb in 2019. His Master of Science in Education Administration and Supervision degree from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., will be completed this May. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education and Mathematics from Augustana College in Rock Island in 2015.

Rachel Savage is superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

“Mr. Putnam brings with him exciting energy and drive for student and staff success. His passion to do whatever it takes for kids, while supporting and uplifting the expertise of teachers and staff, is a recipe for success,” Savage said.

“I want to sincerely thank the Moline-Coal Valley School District for entrusting me with the great responsibility of becoming the next Principal at Franklin Elementary School,” Putnam said in the release. “I am so grateful for all of the mentorship of many excellent leaders, educators, parents, coaches, and staff I have been provided with over the last seven years at Wilson Middle School.

“I am looking forward to transitioning my leadership skills from my classroom to Franklin alongside the incredible team they have in place. There truly is nothing more important in the world than the education of our kids, and I look forward to being a catalyst for that learning experience for years to come.”