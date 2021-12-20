Moline High School breaks Share Joys fundraising record, collecting over $62,186

A Moline High School team dressed as “Wizard of Oz” characters competed in the Share Joys fundraising campaign on Dec. 9, 2021.

Moline High School on Monday reported that its annual Share Joys fundraiser has set a new record. This

year’s “A December to Remember” fundraising campaign raised $62,186.31 — over $10,000 more than the

previous record high years of 2000 and 2016.

Three hundred twenty-eight students in all 15 schools within the Moline-Coal Valley School District were able to shop for new clothes at Moline’s J.C. Penney, according to the school district.

The campaign raised money through various events: a student and staff donut-eating contest sponsored by Donut Delite, a staff cookie-eating contest sponsored by Olde Towne Bakery, student members of National Honor Society selling treats, and various games and activities initiated by individual departments, clubs, and organizations throughout the high school.

Moline High School and the Moline-Coal Valley School District would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the individuals and businesses who donated to this amazing cause in person and through the online donation portal.