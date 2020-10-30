Moline High School completes Phase 1 of $14 million physical education facility

Moline High School is in the process of a facelift.

Phase 1 of a $14 million PE facility is complete.

There are new locker rooms and bathrooms, and a new wrestling room and weight room.

Moline’s Physical Education Department Chair Kevin Gorgal says the project will have a lasting impact on students.

“Well, in physical education, our goal is to get them strong for life, so to speak, and teach them how to take care of their bodies through strength training and some aerobic activity. So, when they graduate Moline High School, if they go into a gym, a college rec center or any place they choose to work out, they’re going to have the confidence to know, ‘Hey, I know how to train here. I know these exercises. I’m comfortable working out.'”

Phase 2 is expected to be complete by the end of December.