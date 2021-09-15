Moline High School dedicates new P.E. facility this evening

The public can get a look at the $14-million physical education facility at Moline High School Wednesday, after a 5:30 p.m. ribbon cutting.

Moline High School is dedicating its new P.E. facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house tonight.

The school’s new physical education facility was completed in two phases. Phase I was completed in autumn of 2020 to include new wrestling and weight rooms and equipment, renovated locker rooms and bathrooms and new common areas for students. Phase II, the sports center/gymnasium, was finished in December of 2020 and features a six-lane 200-meter track, multi-purpose courts and practice areas for track and field.

The sports center/gymnasium has been utilized since January 2021, when the district returned to blended, in-person learning. The project benefits all Moline-Coal Valley district students.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony begins this evening, Wednesday, September 15, at 5:30pm at Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

