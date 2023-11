Moline High School has added an outdoor classroom.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the refurbished student patio and new classroom. The school also added a gallery walk featuring local history that highlights more than 16 historical locations in the QCA.

Moline High School’s History Club chose the project to enhance student learning, and plans are in place to add a fish pond and wildflowers on the grass sections.