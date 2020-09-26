Moline High School halts in-person learning temporarily because of COVID-19

The superintendent of the Moline-Coal Valley School District has temporarily stopped in-person learning at Moline High School for a period of two weeks.

“Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 at MHS and a growing number of MHS staff/students currently excluded from in-person learning due to a potential exposure, I am following the recommendation of Rock Island County Health Department to temporarily close MHS (only) for a period of two weeks,” Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage wrote Saturday in an email to staff.

The temporary closure Sept. 28-Oct. 9 “is out of an abundance of caution. Other Moline-Coal Valley Schools will continue to offer blended in-person learning as normal, including Coolidge Campus,” she wrote.

During this time, all instruction for all MHS students and staff will be full-time remote learning at home and MHS will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

“This temporary closure is designed to minimize further spread at MHS, keep MHS students and staff safe, and to preserve future MHS in-person learning opportunities,” Savage said. “Siblings of MHS students attending other (district) schools may continue to attend their schools unless such a time as the MHS sibling becomes symptomatic.”

This is a developing story. Local 4 will provide updates when they are available.

