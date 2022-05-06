A man holds a Ukrainian flag during a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, near the Russia Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Moline High School and the Moline High School History Club will host a discussion on Ukraine on May 9, from 1:15 – 3:00 p.m. in the school’s Bartlett Performing Arts Center. Dr. Cecilia Rokusek, CEO and President of the Smithsonian affiliate National Czech and Slovak Museum in Cedar Rapids will present information on Ukraine and host a Zoom conference with Ukrainians living in Odessa. There will also be a question and answer roundtable discussion with high school students and History Club members. The public is invited to attend.