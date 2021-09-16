Moline High School opens new physical education facility

Moline High School’s new physical education facility is now fully ready to go.

The school held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the $14 million facility.

It includes a new wrestling room, weight room, renovated locker rooms and a new common area for students.

The school’s athletic director says the new facility will benefit all students.

“They’re teaching these kids life skills for a long time,” Dick Knar said. “They’re teaching them health, how these are things you can do when you’re older. Like for me, I’m 58 years old. I can walk the track. I can go inside and work on weights, I can ride the bike. And so they’re learning what they can do to stay healthy for their entire life.”

The new facility was completed in two phases. Students began using it for PE classes and practices back in January when the district returned to blended, in-person learning.