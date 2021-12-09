Moline High School raises sweet $13,600+ by eating donuts

It’s a tough job, but someone had to do it – Moline High School students competed in a donut-eating contest to benefit charity.

Teams were encouraged to dress in costume and see who could eat the most donuts, and they did not disappoint! Teams of students dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz, Harry Potter, Winnie the Pooh, and more. Moline High School faculty and Moline police officers also participated.

A team in Wizard of Oz costumes competed at the Moline High School Donut Eating Contest to benefit the Share Joys campaign

Teams competed at the annual Donut Eating Contest, sponsored by Donut Delite, at Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School Thursday afternoon and raised over $13,600 for their efforts. All proceeds will benefit the Share Joys Campaign to help clothe children in need from the Moline-Coal Valley district.

As reported on OurQuadCities.com, the Moline High School Share Joys campaign has raised over $1.2 million for children in need from the Moline-Coal Valley School District since 1949.

Contributions are being accepted for the 2021 Share Joys campaign. Donations may be made online by using this secure link, and checks may be payable to Moline High School Share Joys and sent to Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265.