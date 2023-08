It might be hard to believe, but the first day of school is quickly approaching for many in the QCA.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District hosted a back-to-school event at Moline High School, featuring free food and some school supplies to get ready for the new year. New Style Hair Academy was also present to help students look good for the new school year with free haircuts.

All Moline-Coal Valley students head back to school Friday, August 25.