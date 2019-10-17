Moline High School students getting exposure to life after graduation

Students at Moline High School are getting ready for the workforce.

They’re involved in a machining apprenticeship program with Black Hawk College. Students will get internships with local manufactures and take classes at Black Hawk to get certified.

The goal is to keep students invested in school, and give them a career path following graduation.

“They’ll be hugely employable, and hopefully they would have made those connections and networking in our community to stay here, and continue the work in the manufacturing industry that’s so strong in our community,” says Moline High School Principal Trista Sanders.

The program currently has 40 students enrolled. Black Hawk College provides dual credit, so once students complete the full apprenticeship program they will just be one semester away from an associates degree.