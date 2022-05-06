Moline High School Principal Trista Sanders is delighted to announce that 36 students from the Moline High School graduating class of 2022 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars. Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10% of high school seniors from over 700 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores, sixth semester class rank and GPA.

The following Moline High School students were named Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-23 school year (in alphabetical order):

Victoria Adamson

Benjamin Aumuller

Matthew Bailey

Lucas Clayton

Abigail Deblieck

Macayla Dishman

Trevor Francque

Elizabeth Galvin

Katherine Gass

Hannah Gault

Sarah Gustafson

Stephanie Gutierrez- Reyes

Aidan Hancock

Caroline Hazen

Zachary Hemmen

Camille Keys

Jessica Kinney

Anna Maring

Dravin Martin

Josephine Mock

Levi Neese

Henry Neff

Addison Phillips

Martin Poor

Ella Ramsay

Carly Rouse

Logan Sebben

Vivien Sewell

Karol Sheese

Ethan Sountris

James Steele

Violet Stevenson

Lily Towery

Declan Vangundy

Charis Wang

Rylee Warpehoski

Moline High School Illinois State Scholars (photo: Moline-Coal Valley School District)

Students will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC and a personalized Certificate of Achievement. They can download a digital Illinois State Scholar badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.