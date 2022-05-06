Moline High School Principal Trista Sanders is delighted to announce that 36 students from the Moline High School graduating class of 2022 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars. Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10% of high school seniors from over 700 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores, sixth semester class rank and GPA.
The following Moline High School students were named Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-23 school year (in alphabetical order):
- Victoria Adamson
- Benjamin Aumuller
- Matthew Bailey
- Lucas Clayton
- Abigail Deblieck
- Macayla Dishman
- Trevor Francque
- Elizabeth Galvin
- Katherine Gass
- Hannah Gault
- Sarah Gustafson
- Stephanie Gutierrez- Reyes
- Aidan Hancock
- Caroline Hazen
- Zachary Hemmen
- Camille Keys
- Jessica Kinney
- Anna Maring
- Dravin Martin
- Josephine Mock
- Levi Neese
- Henry Neff
- Addison Phillips
- Martin Poor
- Ella Ramsay
- Carly Rouse
- Logan Sebben
- Vivien Sewell
- Karol Sheese
- Ethan Sountris
- James Steele
- Violet Stevenson
- Lily Towery
- Declan Vangundy
- Charis Wang
- Rylee Warpehoski
Students will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC and a personalized Certificate of Achievement. They can download a digital Illinois State Scholar badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.