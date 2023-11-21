Moline High School students are going all out to help kids in their district during the holidays by “sharing joys.”

The 74th annual Share Joys campaign will be December 4-8. It kicks off with the annual Donut Eating Contest on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:15 a.m. in the school’s East Gym. Students will dress up in costumes and compete to see who can eat the most donuts.

Throughout the week of December 4-8, students will participate in activities to raise funds for Share Joys 2023. Since 1949, the Moline High School Share Joys program has raised over $1.4 million for children in need in the Moline-Coal Valley district.

Last year, Moline High School students, staff and community members raised $55,415. This allowed 383 children from all 15 schools in the district to shop for clothing at JC Penney in Moline during the Share Joys-themed shopping days.

Contributions are now being accepted for the 2023 Share Joys campaign. Every contributed dollar goes directly toward making the holiday season happier for Moline-Coal Valley School District children. Click here to donate online. Checks may be made payable to Moline High School Share Joys and sent to Moline High School, 3600 – Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265.