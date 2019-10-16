Moline High School students to fight hunger with Empty Bowls Project

On Tuesday, October 22, Moline High School will hold its 10th Annual Empty Bowls Project from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Moline High School Cafeteria, located at 3600 Avenue of the Cities.

The event is hosted by the Moline High School Art Department, MHS Interact Club and National Honor Society.

Anyone from the public who attends and makes a donation will be eligible to pick out an original clay bowl created and donated by students, faculty and community members.

Various Quad Cities area restaurants will provide soups and other food items for attendees to sample.

The suggested donation to receive a handmade bowl and food is $5 for students, $10 for adults and $15 for a family.

All proceeds made from the Empty Bowls Project will benefit the 2019 Student Hunger Drive.

Since the project began in 2010, Moline High School students have raised over $29,000 for the Student Hunger Drive.