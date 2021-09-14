Moline High School to host open house Wednesday for new $14M PE facility

The public can get a look at the $14-million physical education facility at Moline High School Wednesday, after a 5:30 p.m. ribbon cutting.

Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, will host a ribbon-cutting and open house for its new physical education facility, starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Guests will enter through the main doors located at the northwest corner of the facility, and parking is available in the west student lot of Moline High School. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Designed by Shive-Hattery and built by Russell Construction, the high school’s new $14-million PE facility (including 64,800 square feet of new construction and 20,580 square feet of renovation) was completed in two phases. Phase I, completed in the fall of 2020, included the new wrestling room, state-of-the-art weight room and equipment, and renovated locker rooms, bathrooms and new commons area for students to gather.

Phase II (the sports center/gymnasium) was finished in December of 2020, including a six-lane, 200-meter track, multi-purpose courts for basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, batting cages, and practice areas for track and field. Beautiful graphics and murals adorn the walls.

Students began using the sports center/gymnasium for physical education classes and athletic practices on Jan. 19, 2021, when the district returned to blended, in-person learning. The new state-of-the-art PE facility gives students a centralized location to further their education for life-long health and well-being, while providing an array of opportunities to explore physical education in a safe and secure environment.

For more information, visit the Moline-Coal Valley school district website.