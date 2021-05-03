Moline High School Varsity Girl’s Basketball coach resigns from role with team

A local high school basketball coach put on administrative leave a while back is now stepping down from the team.

Monday evening, the Moline-Coal Valley School Board voted unanimously to accept the permanent resignation of Tracy Sant Amour during a special meeting.

Sant Amour has been the head coach of the Moline Maroons Varsity Girl’s Basketball team since 2016.

Board members also gave Sant Amour a remedial warning on Monday.

The reasons behind the resignation and warning did not come up during the meeting.

