Moline High School’s ‘Share Joys’ campaign seeks community donations to keep tradition going

Students at Moline High School have kicked off their annual effort to help children who need help this holiday season.

The Share Joys campaign normally kicks off at the end of November with a donut-eating contest.

Organizations would also sell treats and come up with other ways to raise money.

The annual campaign helps provide clothes to more than 300 children in the school district.

Of course, the event looks different this year.

The high school is reaching out to the community, asking donations online or by check.

“I really hope that we’re able to get the donations that we’re really hoping for, so we don’t have to kind of minimize the numbers, or that we’re really able to help out these families,” says Heidi Norcross, co-coordinator of Share Joys.

Norcross says, 100% of all donations will go directly toward helping clothe Moline-Coal Valley School District children that need assistance.

To donate online, visit the Moline High School webpage and click on “Share Joys 2020.”

Checks may be made payable to Moline High School Share Joys and sent to Moline High School, 3600

Avenue of the Cities, Moline, IL 61265.