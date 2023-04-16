The annual Harold P. Griffith Chapter Moline High School National Honor Society induction

will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.

Eighty-seven senior members will receive $175 scholarships. In addition, one senior Moline High School National Honor Society Member will receive the 10th annual Harold P. Griffith Scholar Award. This award is for $1,000 and is renewable, for a total award of four years ($4,000

total).

Ninety-four first-year juniors and three first-year seniors will be inducted during the ceremony as well.

This is the 34th year that the Harold P. Griffith Moline High School National Honor Society Foundation has awarded scholarships. Harold P. Griffith began the trust for the MHS National

Honor Society Foundation. The Griffith family manages the trust and annually donates the funds for the scholarships, as well as receiving donations from those in the community.

During the induction ceremony, NHS student officers will give speeches on Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service. It is always an enjoyable evening. This induction program is

open to the public.