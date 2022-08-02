Moline has hired former Morrison, Illinois city administrator Barry Dykhuizen as Assistant City Administrator. Dykhuizen, who also served as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, began work for Moline on Monday, Aug. 1.

Dykhuizen holds a master’s degree in Public Service from DePaul University as well as a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Northeastern Illinois University, according to a Moline release Tuesday.

A native of Morrison, Dykhuizen served his hometown as administrator for nine years prior to taking the Moline Assistant City Administrator Job. During his tenure in Morrison, the city was awarded a Governor’s Hometown Award for the creation of an artist’s retail cooperative and worked to have its downtown designated as a Main Street Historic District to boost redevelopment.

While he appreciated the opportunity to lead his hometown, Dykhuizen said he was looking for a new challenge in a larger community, and Moline fit the bill.

“I like how the City Council here has engaged in a lot of planning and has a strategic vision for what it wants to accomplish; it is appealing to join that kind of team,” he said in Moline’s release

Dykhuizen said one reason he was interested in the Moline job was the opportunity to help the city find new, productive uses for more than 12 acres of riverfront and river-adjacent land made available for redevelopment by the demolition of the old I-74 Bridge. He said his work in Guttenberg – which has three miles of Mississippi riverfront – instilled a true appreciation for the value of the river to the communities along its banks.

“People in river towns have a reputation for having passion for their communities and for the river,” he said. “It is a unique connection.”

City Administrator Bob Vitas said getting an assistant administrator on board is critical to Moline achieving its ambitious goals.

“We have more than 80 strategic goals, most of which are already underway, and at least as many additional projects and programs that aren’t in the strategic plan we have to execute,” Vitas said. “Barry will be instrumental in helping on the operations side and his experience as a city manager is invaluable.”