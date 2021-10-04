Moline house fire Monday morning displaces two residents, causes death of pets

The cause of a Moline fire Monday morning that destroyed a house is under investigation.

At approximately 10:36 a.m., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 431 50th St. that displaced two residents and several pets, leaving the residence uninhabitable and deemed a total loss, according to a fire department release. While there were no injuries to the occupants, sadly several pets were lost, officials said. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the residents with temporary housing.

First arriving fire units noted the structure as a small, single-story, single-family home with large amounts of fire showing from three sides. The residents were immediately located outside the structure and confirmed that there were no remaining occupants inside. An immediate offensive, transitional attack by firefighters followed with the main body of fire being controlled in approximately 20 minutes, and fire crews remaining on scene for two hours performing salvage and overhaul, the release said.

An investigation of the fire has been started by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau with the cause currently undetermined. The initial Moline Fire response included 21 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and one command vehicle, as well as three Chief officers and the Fire Marshal.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and MidAmerican Energy.

