The Moline Housing Authority is accepting new in-person applications for its Section 8 program (Housing Choice Voucher) waiting list today until 3:30 p.m. at the Spring Valley Community Room, 1150 41st Street in Moline. Applicants will be placed on the waiting list based on date and time their completed applications are submitted. Applicants must have a valid photo ID to submit your application and there is a limit of one application per person. Applications must be filled out in person, there is no online option.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a rental subsidy program. People applying to the waiting list must be income-eligible at the time of their admission to the program and must meet the established policies of MHA. This data will be reviewed and confirmed later. Placement on the waiting list does not guarantee eligibility for a housing voucher.

HUD annually publishes income limits according to family size, and these will apply later when applicants are selected from the waiting list.

Family Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Income Limit 30,950 35,400 39,800 44,200 47,750 51,300 54,850 58,350