The Moline Housing Authority will accept new in-person applications for its Section 8 Program (Housing Choice Voucher) waiting list on Tuesday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the

Spring Valley Community Room, 1150 41st St., Moline, a news release says.

Placement on the waiting list is based on date and time the completed application is submitted. You must have a valid photo ID to submit your application. Only one application per person is allowed, the release says.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a rental subsidy program. Waiting list applicants must be income-eligible at the time of their admission to the program and must meet the established policies of MHA, all of which will be reviewed and confirmed at a later date. Entry on the waiting list does not guarantee your eligibility for a housing voucher, according to the release.

Income limits are published annually by HUD according to family size, and will apply at

a later date when you are selected from the waiting list:

One person, $30,950

Two people , $35,400

, Three people , $39,800

, Four people , $44,200

, Five people , $47,750

, Six people , $51,300

, Seven people , $54,850

, Eight people, $58,350.

For more information or if you have a disability requiring a special accommodation, visit here or call 309-764-1819.