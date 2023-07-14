The Moline Housing Authority will accept new in-person applications for its Section 8 Program (Housing Choice Voucher) waiting list on Tuesday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the
Spring Valley Community Room, 1150 41st St., Moline, a news release says.

Placement on the waiting list is based on date and time the completed application is submitted. You must have a valid photo ID to submit your application. Only one application per person is allowed, the release says.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is a rental subsidy program. Waiting list applicants must be income-eligible at the time of their admission to the program and must meet the established policies of MHA, all of which will be reviewed and confirmed at a later date. Entry on the waiting list does not guarantee your eligibility for a housing voucher, according to the release.

Income limits are published annually by HUD according to family size, and will apply at
a later date when you are selected from the waiting list:

  • One person, $30,950
  • Two people, $35,400
  • Three people, $39,800
  • Four people, $44,200
  • Five people, $47,750
  • Six people, $51,300
  • Seven people, $54,850
  • Eight people, $58,350.

For more information or if you have a disability requiring a special accommodation, visit here or call 309-764-1819.