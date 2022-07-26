The Moline Housing Authority (MHA) is hosting a Resource Fair on Thursday, July 28th from 3-6 p.m. in Kathy York Park, located behind Moline Housing Authority’s office building at 4141 11th Avenue A in Moline.

Over 20 organizations will be present to share the services they provide for Moline and residents of the Quad Cities. Vendor organizations include Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community College, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, Moline Public Library, Diaper Depot, IHMVCU, Iowa/Illinois Center for Independent Living, Robert Young Center and more.

For more information on the Moline Housing Authority, click here.