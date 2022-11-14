Families struggling to afford holiday meals can get a little help from the City of Moline and Hy-Vee, thanks to the Meals for the Holiday Program.

As the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation hits folks in the pocketbook, Hy-Vee and the city are partnering to provide $200 in food and fuel vouchers for eligible households. The COVID-19 Meals for the Holiday Program kicked off on Monday, Nov. 14 at Moline City Hall, 619 16th St.

Qualified applicants are eligible to receive $200 in vouchers, three totaling $50 and two $25, that can be used to assist with grocery and gas purchases. Vouchers may not be used for alcohol, tobacco, pharmacy prescriptions, lottery, money orders or Western Union. In addition, there is no cash back on purchases less than the voucher total.

Vouchers are redeemable at the Moline Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities. The program is open to Moline residents only.

Qualified applicants will be eligible to receive $200 (three, $50 and two $25) Hy-Vee store vouchers to assist with grocery and gas purchases. Vouchers may not be used for alcohol, tobacco, pharmacy prescriptions, lottery, money orders or Western Union. No cash back will be given on grocery and gas purchases less than the voucher total. Please note: One voucher set of $200 will be given per Moline household.

Vouchers are redeemable at the Moline Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities. Recipients will also receive 5% off the voucher purchase (at the register), except gasoline purchases. Supplies are limited.

For more information, call 309-524-2044 or kwhitley@moline.il.us.

To determine your eligibility for this program, bring:

A government ID – a valid Illinois driver`s license or Illinois state ID card with your current address.

Mail – a piece of recent mail (post marked within the last 60 days. Acceptable examples include: utility bill, mortgage or rent invoice, cell phone bill or any official governmental correspondence). This address and name must match your government ID.

Prequalified Income Source Documentation – minimum of one qualifying item listed below:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT card)

Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) letter/certificates

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Illinois School District National School Lunch Program (NSLP) Free/Reduced Lunch card

Illinois Department of Human Services medical card or Medicaid card.

OR

*Income Certified – Household income needs to be certified in order to determine eligibility

Current annual and/or monthly income benefit letter (pension, SSA, SSI, other) as applicable for all household members 18 or older

30 days` worth of consecutive payroll stubs as applicable for any household members 18 or older