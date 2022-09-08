Personnel with the Moline Water Division will begin hydrant flushing on Monday, September 12. Flushing will take place between 3 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays and will last for about four weeks. Water division personnel will verify that over 2,500 fire hydrants located throughout Moline are operating properly during the flushing operation. The flushing will also remove deposits and sediment that can accrue in the water mains.

Customers may experience some discoloration or cloudiness in their water for a brief time following hydrant flushing in their area. This can usually be cleared up by running water from a cold water tap for a few minutes. While the water is considered safe to use during this time, customers should refrain from doing laundry while flushing is taking place in their area.

For more information on flushing operations, contact the Water Plant at (309) 524-2300 or visit their website by clicking here.