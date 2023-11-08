The city of Moline’s insurance carrier has agreed to pay damage claims relating to a June backup of sewage and water that caused flooding in several homes.

On the afternoon of June 7, 2023, a water pipe leading to a fire hydrant near the intersection of 47th Street and 28th Avenue was fractured and caused a backup. The incident occurred during a full street reconstruction project in the area, and nine homes sustained damage from the backup and damages are estimated at $250,000, the city announced Wednesday.

The city insurance carrier will play claims to the residents while it pursues a resolution with the contractor’s insurance carrier. The affected residents are currently working with the city’s insurance carrier to resolve their claims.