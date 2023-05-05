Moline Police are investigating a report of shots fired that occurred Thursday around

6:30 p.m.

On May 4, 2023, at approximately 6:24 p.m., the Moline Police Department received several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in the 3100 block of Avenue of the Cities. When officers arrived, they did not locate any disturbance or any victims, police said in a Friday release. Officers canvased the area, spoke to several witnesses and reviewed private security camera videos.

Police were able to further the investigation and identified several people who appeared to be in an argument on the north side of adjacent business parking lots. During a search of the area, police located 15 shell casings on the ground.

Officers also located an adjacent residence on 32nd Street that had been struck twice by errant bullets, police said. Through further investigation, officers were able to locate a vehicle and the driver who was the apparent target of the shooting and had fled the scene prior to officers arriving. During examination of the owner’s vehicle, officers discovered the vehicle had been struck by the gunfire multiple times.

In speaking with the driver of the vehicle, officers learned that an argument had occurred between an individual in the victim vehicle and a group of four men. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities through the P3 Tips app or at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.