The Moline Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire Sunday night.

On May 14th, 2023 at 8:35 pm, the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2470 53rd St. The first arriving fire company arrived in five minutes and reported an unattached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a Monday release.

The engulfed structure was not close to any other structures. The first arriving fire company began an aggressive attack of the garage. Next arriving fire companies provided water supply and additional suppression support, the release said, noting the fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances.

Further assistance was also provided by the East Moline and Rock Island Fire Departments. Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy also provided assistance. The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.