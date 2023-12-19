The Kiwanis Club of Moline is handing out grants to five local charities at their meeting this week.

The club will issue grants to the local organizations on Tuesday, December 19, at their weekly meeting. Each group will receive $350 towards their needs. The funds are collected from Kiwanis members during “happy or sad” announcements. A member of the Porky Committee goes around the room with an actual piggy bank, known as Porky Pig. Members can share an announcement of their choice for a dollar per share. This has been a meeting tradition for years.

This year’s “Porky Pig” grant dollars have been awarded to:

Children’s Advocacy Center

Gigi’s Playhouse

Moline High School Special Olympics Team

Salvation Army Heritage Corps

Moline Toys for Tots (in memory of former Moline Kiwanis member David Holst, who was active with this organization)

“We are very proud that through this collection, we can contribute to local organizations who serve youth,” said Mike Daly, Chair of the Porky Committee. “As Kiwanians who provide community service and support, we are happy to provide some good cheer to these local organizations, especially during the holiday season.”

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Moline, click here.