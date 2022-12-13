The Kiwanis Club of Moline recently issued grants to five local organizations, with each receiving $450 towards their needs.

The funds (given out annually) are collected weekly, during Kiwanis member “happy & sad” announcements. Donations are placed into an actual piggy bank during weekly meetings. This is a longstanding tradition, and members continue to be generous with their contributions to the fund, lovingly called “Porky Pig.”

For years, “Porky Pig” grant dollars have been given in various ways and amounts, but always to serve the community and youth in some way. This year, the following organizations received grants:

Every Child

Toys for Tots (In memory of former Kiwanian David Holst)

Gigi’s Playhouse

Moline High School Special Olympics Team

Salvation Army Heritage Corps, Moline

“We are happy to contribute these dollars to local organizations in need, particularly where youth are concerned, especially during the holiday season,” Mike Daly, committee chair for this special fund, said in a Moline Kiwanis release.

Cathie Rochau (R), Moline Kiwanis president, stands with Carmen Fuentes at the new laundromat library at La Imperial, 621 4th Ave., Moline.

On Monday, Dec. 12. the club placed a “laundromat library” bookcase filled with English, Spanish, and bilingual books, at La Imperial, 621 4th Ave., in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood. The club will supply dozens of books over the next several months for kids to read while they are at the laundromat.

This aligns with the club’s goals to serve and support youth, including reading and literacy.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child,

and one community at a time. Moline club president Cathie Rochau won the bookcase and books at the Kiwanis Iowa and Illinois district convention this past summer in Bettendorf.

For more information on the group, visit its Facebook page.