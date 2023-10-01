First and second-grade students in the Moline-Coal Valley School District are learning more about school subjects in a fun way, with help from the Moline Kiwanis.

The Kiwanis Club of Moline is sponsoring subscriptions to Scholastic News Magazine for all first and second-grade students in the district.

Jim Abbitt, Board member, Becky Kennelly, teacher, Cathie Rochau, Publicity Chair, George Eastlick, member. (Not pictured: Jerry Drucker.)

Besides sponsoring the magazine for the current school year, Kiwanis members presented Mrs. Becky Kennelly with an award for her hard work organizing the elementary school side of the partnership. Mrs. Kennelly is the second-grade lead teacher at Willard Elementary School in Moline.