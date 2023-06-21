Residents of Moline have a new way to connect with city staff members on almost any issue involving city projects, policies or procedures.

The city has launched Rep’d, a video Q&A platform that will connect the public with staff through short, personalized video answers. Residents can visit the page, click “Post A New Question” and a member of the city’s staff will create a video response. Residents are immediately notified when their question has been answered by an email sent to their inbox.

“We think this is a unique, helpful and engaging tool to help keep the residents of Moline fully aware and engaged in all the things going on in our city,” said Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas. “Transparency matters to us. What our residents think and need matters to us. We believe Rep’d will help make sure everyone in the Moline community is heard, informed and has a personal connection to city leadership.”

Click here to ask questions of city staff members.