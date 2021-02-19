Moline leaders calling WIU to better prioritize Quad Cities campus

The mayor of Moline is asking for new leadership at Western Illinois University to put more resources toward the Quad City location.

Last year, enrollment was under 800 students which has been on a steady decline for several years.

In a public letter written to the university’s new president, the mayor is calling for a “true partner.”

That includes providing more diverse academic programs and a student experience that provides housing, restaurants, and shopping to the area.

QC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO also shared with Local 4 what they need from a four-year public university.

Western Illinois officials tell us, their vision for the Quad Cities campus involves new strategies and community partnerships.

Mayor Acri will have her second conversation with the new president about the future coming up in early March.