Moline Library offering free self-paced citizenship course

The Moline Library is offering a self-paced citizenship test preparation course. Its free for anyone in the Quad Cities area who signs up by Friday, July 30th.

The course was developed with those with busy lives or no study partners in mind.

Lessons include recorded lectures covering all the civic question materials, reading exercises, writing exercises, civics question exercises and scheduled one-on-one time with the instructor for a mock interview.

To learn more or to sign up, call the Moline Library information desk at 309-524-2470 or go to molinelibrary.com/events.