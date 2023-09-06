The Moline Public Library has received a Project Next Generation grant (PNG) from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias for the 10th consecutive year. The library will receive $12,860 in state funding to develop coding, science, home economic and creative programs throughout the school year for students in grades 5-12.

The library has created programming using funds awarded include:

· LEGO Robotics, littleBits and Makey Makey

· Astronomy, Dissection, and science programs with the Grout Museum District and Nahant Marsh

· Cooking and Sewing

· Digital Cartooning and Digital Photography

The library’s plan for the grant includes increasing proficiency and comfort with science and technology subjects and encouraging students to think creatively and critically. The funding will help offer quality STEAM programming targeted to teens and have a positive impact in the community.

Across the state, 29 projects at public libraries received grants through Secretary of State/State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias’s office, totaling $613,701 in funds. Grants from the Illinois State Library are funded by federal Library Services and Technology Act fund.