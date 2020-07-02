Moline Library reopening July 6

The Moline Library is reopening to the public on Monday, July 6.

Hours will be initially limited, giving staff the time to clean, with the library open Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Curbside Pickup service will continue Monday through Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Face masks will be required and patrons are asked to keep visits brief and practice social distancing.

The Java Lab Grind & Dine Café and the Friends Foundation Bookstore are scheduled to open with limited hours and services on July 13.

For more information and full details about services and what to expect when visiting the library, visit this website.