Moline looking to cut down on crime with landlord education

The City of Moline is looking to cut down on crime near apartment buildings.

Tuesday, the city council talked about a crime free multi-housing initiative, which would be run through by the Moline Police Department.

The initiative would require landlords to attend courses to learn how to help keep their properties crime free.

Moline police chief Darren Gault, who said that the crime free multi-housing initiative courses would help educate landlords on things like handling tenant disputes and improving design practices to prevent crime.

Gault says that much of Moline’s crime occur in places like apartment complexes, and says that the initiative, which has been adopted in over fifty communities in Illinois would help Moline.

“Crime has gone down in those areas, property values have gone up,” Gault said. “So we’re hopeful that this will be a benefit to Moline residents, both for landlords who are investing in their community, as well as people that are looking for rental property to live in in our fine city.”

Moline Police Department will start voluntarily training folks on this next month, and will do so through the end of the year, in anticipation that Moline’s city council will codify it this spring.