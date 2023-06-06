Fighting hunger in Moline will benefit from a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant donation, through the city to the River Bend Food Bank.

The Davenport-based food bank – which serves 23 counties in western Illinois and eastern Iowa – plans to use the money to increase the amount of food distributed at its SouthPark Mall pantry as well as supplement other area partner agencies, according to a city of Moline release Tuesday.

Of the grant funds, $200,000 will be earmarked for the SouthPark pantry, which will allow River Bend to distribute an additional 190,500 pounds of nutrient-dense foods such as produce, protein, dairy and eggs to individuals. The additional funding will also allow it to buy more culturally appropriate items for Moline’s Hispanic and Muslim populations.

The remaining $100,000 will be distributed to nine partner agencies to cover their food budgets, freeing up funds for much needed pantry infrastructure and other needs, the release said.

Those agencies are Bethany Baptist Church Food Pantry, Bethany for Children & Families Pantry, BGCMV Moline Teen Center, ICNA Relief Food Pantry, River City Church Quad Cities (aka Moline Foursquare Church), St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Testimonies of Hope-Grace City Church, World Relief and Youth Hope Food Pantry.

Moline Community Development Manager K.J. Whitley said food assistance is critically important in keeping Moline families happy, healthy and productive. The need has only ramped up since the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

The River Bend Food Bank warehouse in southwest Davenport.

“As our country continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moline is partnering with River Bend Food Bank to provide food those in need in our community,” Whitley said. “Since receiving the Community Development Block Grant Cares Act funding, we have partnered with Hy-Vee and provided five rounds of food vouchers through our Meals for the Holiday program.

“Food prices have steadily increased since the onset of COVID. Households struggle on where to apply their limited financial resources,” she said. “We are excited about this partnership.”

In 2022, the River Bend pantry at SouthPark distributed nearly 750,000 meals – with 98% of the products donated by retailers and manufacturers. This additional funding will allow it to purchase more fresh food directly.

“We are so thankful for this transformational donation, especially at a time when we are seeing an increasing number of guests visiting our pantries,” River Bend CEO Nancy Renkes said. “This donation will help hundreds of families get the nutritious food they need to and will help our partner agencies continue to serve their families in Moline.”

For more information on River Bend, visit its website HERE.