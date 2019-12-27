Rock Island man arrested after police chase

UPDATE: On Thursday, December 26, Moline Police arrested 20-year-old Davon R. Orr of Rock Island on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., Moline Police Detectives were conducting surveillance to arrest a wanted subject. Detectives were aware Orr had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Scott County and received information that Orr was in possession of a firearm.

Detectives observed Davon Orr as the front seat passenger in a blue Toyota Camry.

A traffic stop was conducted in the 1100 block of 11th Street, and the female driver of the vehicle began to pull to the side of the road. As the driver complied with the traffic stop, Orr partially jumped over to the driver’s seat and appeared to be brandishing a firearm as he began to operate the vehicle while the female victim was pushed back into her seat.

Orr operated the vehicle while sitting on the center console, and the vehicle fled from the police. Moline Police pursued the vehicle for several blocks, and Orr lost control of it near 5th Avenue and 27th Street in Rock Island.

Airbags deployed in the vehicle as a result of the crash, obstructing the view of officers. Moline Police attempted to negotiate with Orr to step out of the vehicle, but Orr would not comply, nor would anyone from inside the vehicle communicate with officers.

Two less lethal bean bag rounds were deployed to breach the rear window of the car, allowing officers to communicate with the occupants of the vehicle.

Moline Police and Rock Island Police were able to rescue the 25-year-old female victim and two small children from the vehicle.

Orr then surrendered and was taken into custody.

A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to assess the three victims, who were treated and released at the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Orr is in custody at the Rock Island County Jail on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint and Felon in Possession of a Firearm with bond set at $250,000 in addition to a warrant out of Scott County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man accused of a carjacking and leading police on a chase with two children in the car is now in custody.

Local 4 News was first on the scene after it ended on 5th Avenue and 27th Street in Rock Island on Thursday.

The incident started in Moline.

Police say the driver lost control and crashed into a fence.

We spotted one patrol car with damage and saw two children pulled from the car police say was stolen, one of which was a baby.

Investigators are expected to release more information later today.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.