Members of the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) have arrested a Moline man on charges related to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card, according to a news release from QCMEG.

Mario Pena, age 26, was arrested on November 20 at about 5 p.m. on two counts of possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card, a class 3 felony, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine over 400 but less than 900 grams, a class X felony, and one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine from 5-15 grams, a class 1 felony, the release said.

Mario Pena (Rock Island County Jail)

Pena had his first appearance in court this afternoon, according to court records. He was advised of the charges, rights and penalties and was appointed a public defender.