Members of the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) have arrested a Moline man on charges related to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card, according to a news release from QCMEG.
Mario Pena, age 26, was arrested on November 20 at about 5 p.m. on two counts of possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card, a class 3 felony, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine over 400 but less than 900 grams, a class X felony, and one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine from 5-15 grams, a class 1 felony, the release said.
Pena had his first appearance in court this afternoon, according to court records. He was advised of the charges, rights and penalties and was appointed a public defender.