Moline man arrested for abusing a two-year-old

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., the Moline Police were contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services to assist with an investigation of an abused child at UnityPoint Health in Moline.

The two-year-old was brought to the emergency room with internal injuries, torso injuries, and facial injuries. Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was taken to OSF Hospital in Peoria.

An investigation by Moline Detectives determined the boyfriend of the child’s mother, Daniel Lopez, 19, of Moline, was the one who injured the child. Lopez is not the biological father, but the child lived with his mother and Lopez.

Lopez was charged with the following:

Aggravated battery of a child – great bodily harm (Class X felony)

Aggravated battery of a child (Class 3 felony)

Domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor)

Lopez is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department’s Juvenile Investigations at (309) 524-2155, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500, or leave an anonymous report on the “P3 Tips” mobile app.