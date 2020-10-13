Moline man arrested on arson charges

A Moline man was arrested after attempting to aggressively set fires in his neighborhood.

Just after midnight in the early hours of Sunday, Moline Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man running down an alley attempting to use a flame thrower in the 2900 block of 11th Avenue C.

According to the caller, the man was trying to burn an occupied garage, two parked vehicles, and a male victim who located the suspect outside of his home. No injuries were reported from the incidents.

The suspect was identified as Paul R. Taylor, 61, of Moline, and was located at his nearby residence. Police obtained a search warrant for his home and found a homemade flame thrower and fire accelerants.

Taylor was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated arson and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 797-0406, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or via the mobile app “P3 Tips.”