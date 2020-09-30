Moline man arrested on gun charge

Brandon R. Ivy, 32, of Moline, was arrested on September 29, 2020, for being a felon with a weapon.

Brandon R. Ivey, 32, of Moline, was arrested when Moline Police Detectives with the Special Investigations Group served a search warrant at his home located in the 2300 block of 5th Street.

During the search, police found a Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun and powder cocaine in Ivey’s possession.

Ivey was charged as an armed habitual criminal felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Rock Island County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

The Moline Police Department say this is the 100th firearm they have seized in 2020.

If you have information about an illegal firearm and/or drugs, contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500, or use the Moline app “P3 Tips.”