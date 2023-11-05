A man from Moline was arrested in Dixon yesterday on several gun-related charges, including defacing identification marks, according to a news release from the Dixon Police Department.

The department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Galena Avenue and Bloody Gulch Road on November 4. During the stop, officers found a loaded firearm inside a hidden compartment within the vehicle. The firearm had defaced serial numbers. The driver was identified as Ray A. Baca, of Moline.

Baca was charged with defacing identification marks of a firearm, a class 3 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a class 3 felony; possession of a firearm without requisite firearm owner’s identification card, a Class 3 Felony; possession of firearm ammunition without requisite firearm owner’s identification card, a class A misdemeanor and driving while license revoked, a class A misdemeanor. Baca was processed and taken to the Lee County Jail.