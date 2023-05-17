A 51-year-old Moline man faces charges after police allege he burglarized and stole items from a cabin at RexRoat Prairie log cabins in Virginia, Ill.

According to Cass County court documents, Konrad E. Smith of Moline was arrested Sunday after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the cabins for a burglary in progress, documents show.

During the investigation, deputies allege Smith “broke the back window of the cabin and climbed inside,” documents say. “He then stole several antiques from inside the cabin and placed them in his vehicle, which was outside the cabin. He also broke several items inside the cabin. At some point, Smith took objects from inside the cabin and started a fire in the fireplace.” The fire was still going when an officer arrived, according to documents.

Cost to fix everything that was broken is estimated at more than $1,000, and the antiques also are worth more than $1,000, court documents show.

Smith was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be held on charges of burglary, theft over $500 but less than $10,000, criminal damage over $500, and criminal trespass, court documents show.