Investigators: Moline man claimed unemployment benefits while working at John Deere Davenport Works

After an Iowa Workforce Development investigation into a fraudulent claim of unemployment benefits, a Moline man is in Scott County Jail.

Gerald Lewis, 52, faces a felony charge of first-degree fraudulent practice.

According to court records:

Lewis fraudulently receive 25 weeks of Iowa Unemployment Insurance benefits – a total of $12,125 – from Oct. 21, 2018-April 20, 2019, from Iowa Workforce Development, Des Moines.

A 15% penalty applies for a total amount owed of $13,943.75.

Lewis filed fraudulent wage reports with Iowa Workforce Development while he worked for John Deere CEC – Davenport Works.

An Iowa Workforce Development investigator confirmed Lewis worked for John Deere CEC during the benefit year in which he claimed unemployment benefits.

Lewis was being held in Scott County Jail Saturday on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in Scott County Court.