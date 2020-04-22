Moline man decorates yard with dragon inflatables

Rob Peterson is another avid decorator during the holidays. He has a unique spin to his decorations. Instead of having completely holiday themed inflatables, Peterson has a bunch of dragons in his yard. Normally the yard is empty this time of the year, but with the Coronavirus Pandemic, he wanted to bring a little light to someones day as they are driving or walking by.

“Usually I have a bit more, but with COVID-19 we figured it might be fun.” Said Peterson. “The neighbor kids love them and my neighbors love to see them up so I put three up just to help everybody cheer up a bit.”

Peterson’s favorite holiday to decorate for is Halloween and he has a giant pumpkin that sits on his roof. His favorite decorations are the dragons. The dragon inflatables have moving wings and moving heads which add a nice tough, but they have lights inside to illuminate them once the sun goes down.

“They all have kaleidoscope lights in them.” Peterson said. “They three that are up here and the three headed one I just got last year, it’s my newest one.”

Peterson decorates for most holidays, but he tones it down a little for Christmas because of another griswold.

“I have a few other Christmas ones, I don’t try to compete with Henry’s Christmas Yard.” Said Peterson. “I try to do some during Halloween and I have one Christmas Dragon that’s got a candy cane and I got another one with a mug of hot chocolate. But generally I stick with Halloween.”

Henry’s Christmas Yard has more than 140 inflatables during Christmas so it’s hard to blame him. You can visit the dragons along 25th avenue in Moline.